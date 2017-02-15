Fat, fluffy snowflakes continued to fall on Ottawa Wednesday, causing long commutes, lowering visibility — and, sometimes, bringing out our city's wintry best.  

Environment Canada's weather advisory has ended, but the snow is expected to continue in the capital. Tuesday saw five centimetres fall on Ottawa, and as of 11 a.m. Wednesday there'd been 15 fresh centimetres of accumulation. 

Commuters quickly took to social media, lamenting the apparent lack of snow plows and offering tips to fellow travellers. 

In these conditions, it's important to leave extra travel time, and slow down. 

Shovelling's sweet reward

Other Ottawans rejoiced in the opportunity to work off some of that Valentine's Day chocolate while shovelling and trudging over snowbanks. 

Unplowed roads remain common gripe  

It has snowed 18 out of the last 23 days, and not everybody is loving it.

However the snow isn't stopping most activity in the city. Flag Day celebrations continued on Parliament Hill despite the weather. 

Ottawa's expecting two to four centimetres Wednesday night with periods of snow until Thursday afternoon. 