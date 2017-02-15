Fat, fluffy snowflakes continued to fall on Ottawa Wednesday, causing long commutes, lowering visibility — and, sometimes, bringing out our city's wintry best.

Environment Canada's weather advisory has ended, but the snow is expected to continue in the capital. Tuesday saw five centimetres fall on Ottawa, and as of 11 a.m. Wednesday there'd been 15 fresh centimetres of accumulation.

Commuters quickly took to social media, lamenting the apparent lack of snow plows and offering tips to fellow travellers.

In these conditions, it's important to leave extra travel time, and slow down.

Forecast today? #Snow with a little more snow. Good idea to have a shovel in your car. #Ottawa #wednesdaywisdom — @Monique_F

Shovelling's sweet reward

Other Ottawans rejoiced in the opportunity to work off some of that Valentine's Day chocolate while shovelling and trudging over snowbanks.

What a perfect Wednesday! Lots of snow to shovel the same day as 1/2 price chocolates!!! More shoveling=more chocolate! #ottawa #SnowStorm — @CJAY932

Unplowed roads remain common gripe

50lb ice boulders blocking driveway. 8ft high snow banks. Something's gotta give. I'm going to bet it's my back.

Thanks Mr Plow. #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/3bcbKgJ0Lk — @BurpeeDad

Ottawa sidewalk plows in my neighborhood are usless #ottnews #myottawa #plows pic.twitter.com/3lBYa79xuP — @cindysomervill1

It has snowed 18 out of the last 23 days, and not everybody is loving it.

There is officially no place left to put the snow. At least one member of our family is happy about it. #ottawa. pic.twitter.com/bJFVLEpsuW — @missfish

However the snow isn't stopping most activity in the city. Flag Day celebrations continued on Parliament Hill despite the weather.

Heavy snow in Ottawa will not deter our celebration on this Feb 15th of "Flag Day" - the 52nd anniversary of our Red Maple Leaf! #FlagDay pic.twitter.com/dynGeythKa — @RalphGoodale

Ottawa's expecting two to four centimetres Wednesday night with periods of snow until Thursday afternoon.