Some Ottawa small business owners are spoiling for a fight over the federal government's proposed changes to the tax code affecting corporations.

Michael Burch, a managing partner at Welch LLP, spoke to a crowd of about 250 people at the Bayview Yards Innovation Centre Thursday night. He said it was an opportunity to "band together" against the changes, which could result in "double-taxation" for entrepreneurs.

Burch quoted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying he would "make no apologies" for the proposed changes aimed at making the system fairer for the middle class.

Those were "fighting words," Burch said as he pulled out a pair of oversized red boxing gloves.

"I want you all to go home right now get your pitchforks, get your shovels and come back here and in an hour we're going to storm the Hill. Are you with me?" He got some laughs and applause from the crowd.

The changes could hurt the middle class by eliminating jobs and reducing hours at small businesses that employ 90 per cent of Canadians, he said.

The group was mostly small- and medium-sized business owners and people concerned with the tax changes that wanted more information, according to the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce, which organized the event.

Michael Burch, managing partner at Welch LLP, said small businesses need to make sure their opposition to the proposed tax changes is heard. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

3-part reform plan

Jeff McConnery, a partner at Welch LLP, gave a presentation on how the proposed tax changes would affect small business owners, especially if they try to transfer their business or assets within their family.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has said the changes are about fairness and going after individuals who are using incorporation to avoid the higher personal income tax rate.

The reforms discussed include eliminating income "sprinkling," which allows incorporated small businesses to shift income to family members who don't necessarily work for them and get taxed at a lower rate.

Another reform is reducing the use of private corporations to make passive investments in stocks and real estate. A third reform would eliminate the ability to convert a corporation's earnings into capital gains, which are taxed at a lower rate.

The changes could make it more expensive after tax to sell a business to a family member than to an arms-length party, McConnery said.

'Not just the rich people' affected

Staycie Keetch, owner of the Eyes on Ottawa video production company, said the changes will have a broader impact on business owners than on the doctors who have been grabbing headlines in opposition.

"A lot of people that own and run small businesses have pizza shops and are hairdressers and they happen to be incorporated to run their businesses," she said.

"I don't think the general public understands that these people are being affected. It's not just the rich people who are in big houses."

The tax changes will likely impact how she structures her family-run business and whether she passes it on to family or sells it in the long term, Keetch said.

She's offering the services of her company to get the message out.

Ed Wigfield said he worries the tax changes could mean less certainty as he tries to grow his financial advice startup. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Consultation runs until Oct. 2

Ed Wigfield said he's worried that while the reforms are supposed to crack down on individuals using private corporations to avoid higher personal tax rates, his financial advice startup could be affected.

"I don't have a corporation just to hold onto personal income, but I worry as they're targeting that ... that a corporation with employees can get caught in those same tax laws, in those same tax rules," he said.

That could lead to having less cash-on-hand in lean times to pay himself after he's paid his employees, and that could lead to a reduction in his staff, he said.

The Ottawa Chamber of Commerce provided the crowd with information about contacting their MPs, and gave them a model advocacy letter from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

The government's consultation runs until Oct. 2.