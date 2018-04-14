Ottawa cyclist raises money for indoor skate park

When the winter winds hit the city next year, Anthony Bereznai is hoping local skateboarders and bike riders will find shelter at a new indoor park.

In just over a week, the Ottawa cyclist has already raised almost $50,000 in an online fundraising campaign for The Yard — a proposed space for competitive and recreational riders which, if it comes to fruition, would be the only one in Ottawa.

"Ottawa is a very active town, as you know. But we also don't have the best weather all year round. We get really cold days [and] we get snowstorms," said Bereznai.

"It's great for kids especially to have somewhere where they can go where they can just get exercise."

Bereznai told CBC Radio's In Town and Out on Saturday that unlike the previous Epic indoor bike park — which shut down in 2015 — his goal for The Yard is to offer a space for people who ride both competitively and recreationally.

"One of the biggest differences for us is that we are really being very inclusive ... we really want to include everybody," he said. "We are [also] very focused on getting it to the right size for the number of people who are coming."

'Focus is on fun'

The current designs are based on input from local cyclists, skaters, scooter riders and a handful of Ottawa shops, Bereznai said.

The large space would include include a number of wooden ramps and tracks, suitable for recreational users while still providing more challenging options for more advanced riders.

"The focus is on fun. This is not [just] about the people who are competitive," he said. "It's just going to be a nice, big, open space."

A draft rendering of what some of the ramps at The Yard, a proposed indoor skate park in Ottawa, could look like. (The Yard)

The Yard would also cater to people who come to watch their kids by offering a sitting area, food and coffee, Bereznai said.

As soon as the online campaign reaches its target of $100,000, Bereznai said, he would find a location and sign a lease.

The aim is to open the park in late 2018 or early 2019.