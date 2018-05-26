2 injured in west end shooting, Ottawa police investigating

Skip to Main Content
Two people were injured after a shooting took place Friday night in Ottawa's west end.

Police say shooting occurred around 10:50 p.m. near Britannia Park

The Ottawa Police Service says two men were injured after a shooting took place in the city's west end on May 25, 2018. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Two men were injured after a shooting took place Friday night in Ottawa's west end. 

Police say the shooting occurred around 10:50 p.m. on Lats Private near Britannia Park. 

The two men suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to hospital, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

They were both listed to be in stable condition.

Ottawa police continue to investigate. 

