A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood.

Police and paramedics were called to a residence in the area around Lilas Private in the city's east end around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

A man around 30 years of age was treated at the residence for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, paramedics said.

The man was later transported to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre and is in serious condition, according to paramedics.

Ottawa police say they have no suspects in custody at this time.

The force's guns and gangs unit is investigating.