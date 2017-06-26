A man was shot and killed near the intersection of Rideau and Augusta streets overnight, according to Ottawa police.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Monday outside the Mingle Room Bar & Lounge.

Officers found an injured man after 911 calls reported shots fired in the area. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Ottawa paramedics said he was in his 20s.

Fatal shooting on Rideau Street0:24

Rideau Street is closed between Cobourg and Chapel streets for the police investigation, which is being led by the major crimes unit.

OC Transpo routes 7, 12, 14 and 18 are being detoured away from their stops at Chapel and Augusta streets. Riders are being asked to get the bus at the intersection of Rideau Street and Friel or Charlotte streets instead.

HOMICIDE: Rideau closed from Chapel to Cobourg for investigation. #OttTraffic #ottnews #ottbike #ottwalk pic.twitter.com/agHrcMHkDZ — @cbcotttraffic

There have been no reports of a suspect or any arrests.

Police say there were many witnesses to what happened and anyone who saw something related to the shooting should talk to an officer.

This is the sixth homicide in Ottawa in 2017. That includes a shooting suspect who was shot and killed by an Ottawa police officer earlier this month, which is under investigation by the independent Special Investigations Unit.

Monday's death comes less than four days after shots were fired and a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the same area.