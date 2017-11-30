Ottawa police are investigating a pair of overnight shootings, one of which left a 26-year-old man in hospital in serious condition.

Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots at 2:05 a.m. in the area of Uplands and Paul Anka drives.

The 26-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

No injuries were reported in a separate shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. It happened in the 2000-block of Westbury Road, near Fellows and Highgate roads off Baseline Road.

Several witnesses said shots were fired between two vehicles at the scene, according to police. Both vehicles left the area shortly afterward.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

No injuries were reported in the shooting on Westbury Road. (Stephane Beaudoin/CBC)