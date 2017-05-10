The Ottawa Senators made history Tuesday night in New York with a nail-biter of a game that sent the Rangers packing and the boys in red and black to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2007.

Here are eight tweets that defined Game 6 at Madison Square Garden.

Mike Hoffman was first to score four minutes into the first period.

Craig Anderson's saves did not go unnoticed in the first period.

Craig Anderson so far in this game. #ALLIN #Sens #OTTvsNYR pic.twitter.com/MvgE8xIU9d — @Mark_Bunker

With just over five minutes left, Mark Stone snuck one past Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, but it was challenged with an off-side call. After a review, the second goal of the game was in the clear for a Sens 2-0 lead.

In the middle of the second period former Sens player Mika Zibanejad put the Rangers back on the map with a goal, making it 2-1.

Sens fans now had something to worry about.

But leave it to Erik Karlsson — who carried on in Game 6 with two hairline fractures in his foot — to bring the Sens back to a two-point lead.

The way these playoff games have gone I'm very uncomfortable with a 2 goal lead heading into the 3rd but..... #TheSystem #Sens — @TonyCaminiti

Going into the third period, palms began to get sweaty. And let's face it, the Sens game wasn't the only high-stakes drama playing out on TV Tuesday night.

Tfw you don't know how you're going to simultaneously watch the #Sens Rangers game AND follow the #ComeyFiring pic.twitter.com/5LzVjXQ5BQ — @SMCslipintoit

Less than a minute into the third, and with the Eastern Conference Final on the horizon, the Rangers' Kreider put the Sens on notice with another goal.

I'm now watching the game with my eyes closed and hiding behind the couch. #ALLIN #Sens #NHLPLAYOFFS — @adept_G

With just seven seconds left in Game 6, Pageau put Sens fans worries to rest with an empty-netter.

PAGEAUUUUUU PAGEAU PAGEAU PAGEAUUUUUU!! #SENS GOING TO THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL!! — @TheInkedCanuck

Here's how Sens fans celebrated the winning goal on Sens Mile downtown.

For the third time in franchise history, the Sens are off the Eastern Conference Finals with the nation's capital cheering — and praying — for Stanley Cup glory.