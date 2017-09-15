With the Ottawa Senators dealing with so many injuries on day one of training camp, head coach Guy Boucher let it slip that he was recovering from surgery to his own knee early this week.

"I'm dancing today. So things are good," said Boucher.

Boucher was similarly upbeat about his defence, despite captain Erik Karlsson's absence as he recovers from off-season surgery to his left foot.

"If you're asking me where we have the most depth? It's on defence. Yes, Erik, we don't know when he's coming back, so we have to plan for that," Boucher said.

The Senators lost Marc Methot in the recent expansion draft, but added veteran blueliner Johnny Oduya and are pleased with the improvement of younger players like Freddie Claesson, Mark Borwiecki, and Chris Wideman.

"We're more than comfortable with those guys. We're a better defensive core because they're better," Boucher said.

Missing MacArthur

Boucher's greater challenge right now is finding depth at the forward position.

Top centre Derick Brassard continues to recover from off-season shoulder surgery, albeit ahead of schedule, and Clarke MacArthur was told Thursday he had failed the team's medical test.

It was an emotional day in the locker room Thursday after word came down that MacArthur failed the team's medical test, Defenceman Dion Phaneuf told reporters.

"I saw him yesterday. He's in good spirits … He's a determined guy. I can't say enough good things about him as a friend, as a teammate. He's been through a lot with me."

MacArthur has seen little action on the ice in the past couple of years because of the effects of concussions. But he appeared to have turned a corner last spring when he returned in the final week of the regular season and played well during Ottawa's run to the Eastern Conference final.

Questions about his future lingered though, as he admitted to dealing with some discomfort in his neck in the off-season.

Neither Phaneuf nor Boucher were willing to speculate on what lay ahead for MacArthur's future as a player.

"It'll be what it'll be and I'll let the doctors take care of that," Boucher said. "You really think of the person and his life. I think all the players feel for him. But at the same time I think all of us are more ready than we were last year to accept that, you know, we don't know where it's going to go."