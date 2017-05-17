For the fifth time in 11 years, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are coming to Ottawa for some playoff hockey. But so far, this bout feels a little different.

We take a look at what recent trends and past history can tell us about the series.

Power failure?

Ottawa split two low-scoring games in Pittsburgh to open the conference final, winning 2 to 1 in overtime in the first game and losing 1-0 in the second.

For Ottawa, the offence this year has come in fits and starts: five times already these playoffs Ottawa has failed to score more than a single goal.

But for the high-powered Pens offence to be shut down is very unusual. In Pittsburgh's 12 previous playoff games this year, they scored at last two goals every time.

In Pittsburgh's last 15 playoff games against Ottawa, they failed to score at least two goals only once, a 2-1 double-overtime loss in Game 3 of the 2013 conference semifinal. It would be Ottawa's only win of the series.

Dion Phaneuf hits Bryan Rust during the first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final, forcing Rust to leave the game. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

So what's gone wrong for Pittsburgh?

The biggest issue for the Penguins so far has been letting the Senators stifling style get to them. In Game 1 they had 17 giveaways. By Game 2 they'd cut that number in half.

That was the trend in their series against the Washington Capitals, too. In three losses, Pittsburgh averaged 11.7 giveaways; in their four wins, just 7.25.

Keeping the turnovers to a minimum is important for Pittsburgh because their defence is struggling with injuries to key players, making it hard for the offence to get going if the team can't hang on to the puck.

Even beating the Columbus Bluejackets four games to one in their first-round series, the Penguins were outshot and outplayed for long stretches.

Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby, left, celebrates Bryan Rust's goal against the Washington Capitals in Game 7 of that series. Crosby came back after missing game 4 to register three assists over the next three games, but no goals. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Is Crosby still Crosby?

Historically, Sidney Crosby has played the role of Sens-slayer in the playoffs.

In 20 games over four playoff meetings in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2013, Crosby had 14 goals and 19 assists, and has peppered Ottawa's net with some 84 shots.

But Crosby has yet to make a dent this series, with only four shots on net through two games.

It could be the way the Senators are playing, or it could be Crosby is not completely himself after he was knocked out of Game 3 against the Washington Capitals and missed Game 4.

Crosby had scored four goals and had seven assists through the first six playoff games this year, but has had no goals and only three assists in the five games since he returned.

One Penguins player who is pretty much the same: Evgeni Malkin.

Malkin has scored one of Pittsburgh's goals and assisted on the other, in keeping with his historical production. In 17 career playoff games against Ottawa, Malkin has nine goals and 13 assists.

Is home where the heart is?

This year, home ice advantage hasn't exactly materialized for many playoff teams, so while the Senators can take pride in splitting the first two games in Pittsburgh, they should know the Penguins are just as likely to return the favour in Ottawa.

History, again, is not on Ottawa's side.

In the four previous playoff series between the two teams, Ottawa actually had a better record on the road (four wins, six losses) than at home (a ghastly three wins, seven losses).

If there's one of those series Senators fans would like to forget, it's surely 2010, when they stole a tight Game 1 before dropping a low-scoring game 2 in Pittsburgh. They returned to Ottawa feeling like they had a chance, then allowed 15 goals in three losses at home, costing them the series.

Game 3 of the conference finals is Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, with Game 4 Friday.