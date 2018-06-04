Sens onesies pose choking hazard, Health Canada warns

At a time when Ottawa Senators news appears to be going from bad to worse, this won't help.

Health Canada is alerting the public to a recall of red onesies bearing the hockey team's logo.

Approximately 5,100 of the Chinese-made babywear items were sold in Canada between October and November 2017.

The onesies are red with the Senators logo on the front and the Canadian Tire logo on the right sleeve.

According to Health Canada, the metal snaps on the onesies may detach, posing a choking hazard for small children.

The manufacturer has received one report of a snap detaching in Canada, but there have been no injuries, Health Canada said.