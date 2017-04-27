The Monkees were, and 35 years later so were the group Smash Mouth. But it seems there aren't many other "Believers" when it comes to the Ottawa Senators.

In early March Bodog oddsmakers listed Ottawa as a 33:1 longshot to win the Stanley Cup, lowest of the teams listed.

Now, despite their late season surge and opening round series win over Boston, the Senators remain Bodog's biggest longshot to win it all at 10-1, with the New York Rangers making up the opposition for a round two series that gets underway tonight at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Granted, the Senators don't have the best postseason pedigree.

They are cupless since rejoining the league in 1992 and this trip to the second round is only their second in a decade.

Add to that the fact that most of their playoff experience comes courtesy of late season acquisitions Tommy Wingels, Viktor Stalberg and Alex Burrows, and you can see why there are so many doubters outside the capital region.

Excited for challenge

Still, there are plenty of believers within the organisation led by general manger Pierre Dorion, who couldn't suppress his enthusiasm when addressing the media on Monday.

"They're fast, they compete, they skate," he said about tonight's opponent.

"Boston was tough, the Rangers are going to be tougher, but it's a seven game series. We're not going to take anything for granted and hopefully we can make a bit more noise."

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist makes a save as Ottawa Senators' Derick Brassard looks on during third period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Saturday, April 8, 2017. The two teams clash for the second time ever in the playoffs starting tonight. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand)

Though regular season records don't often help predict playoff outcomes, the Senators do have that on their side heading in.

They won two of the three meetings between the two clubs this year, including a 3-1 win at home on April 8.

These two teams have also met in the playoffs once before. In 2012, they fought a hotly contested seven game opening round series that the Rangers won, with the same two goaltenders as this year going head-to-head: Craig Anderson for Ottawa and Henrik Lundqvist for New York.

Swedish stars

The goalie known as the King could be the key to this series for New York.

Lundqvist is coming off a pedestrian regular season by his standards. He finished 14th in the league in goals against average at 2.74 and 31st in save percentage at .910.

But after missing six games late in the season with a hip strain, Lundqvist returned with a vengeance.

His playoff numbers in New York's opening round series win over Montreal were tremendous, as Lundqvist posted a goals against average of 1.70 and a save percentage of .947.

The 35-year-old with the runway-model good looks is now likely getting one of his final cracks at adding a Stanley Cup to a career resume that already includes an Olympic gold medal for his native Sweden.

Of course, the Senators have a certain Swedish star of their own who says that getting to Lundqvist could be a key to this series.

"We're going to have to make it hard on him," said Erik Karlsson.

"If he sees the puck, he's going to make most of the stops … and we're going to make it hard in front of him, put a lot of traffic in there and throw a lot of pucks at him. Because the more shots we have, the more opportunities we're going to have for one to go in."

Sweden goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is congratulated by defenseman Erik Karlsson after Sweden beat the Czech Republic 4-2 in a men's ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics. (The Associated Press/Julio Cortez)

Depth vs special teams

Otherwise, the Rangers bring balance and experience to the table at every position. Their 256 goals scored during the regular season were the 4th most in the NHL.

They had four forwards (Mats Zuccarello, J.T. Miller, Derek Stepan and Chris Kreider) who topped 50 points, but no one had more than 60.

The defence corps is led by team captain Ryan McDonagh who averaged just over 26 minutes a game in the Montreal series, up two minutes a night from his regular season totals.

One area where the Senators might surprisingly have an edge over New York is on special teams.

Ottawa's power play, sporadic at best during the regular season, has come to life in the playoffs, going five for 23 against the Bruins.

Ottawa Senators right winger Bobby Ryan skates during practice Wednesday. The Ottawa Senators scored five power play goals against the Bruins in the first round and Ryan was in on four of them. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

The Rangers, meanwhile, struggled in Montreal, scoring just once in 15 chances.

Despite finishing with four fewer points than New York, Ottawa gets home ice advantage against their wild card opponents in this series. But just how much of an advantage is it?

The Rangers were the NHL's best road team during the regular season, and they took two of three against the Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal in round one.

Ottawa had good road numbers themselves this past year, and they swept all three games they played in their series against Boston. Only one home team won a game in that series.|



"It's fun to be home, it's great to hear our own fans ... but there's a lot of similarities wherever you play now and it's ice and boards," said Ottawa head coach Guy Boucher.

Gatineau ties

Boucher's coaching counterpart, Alain Vigneault, has ties to the Ottawa area.

He still owns a home in Gatineau, and he began his NHL coaching career in Ottawa as an assistant to Rick Bowness and the expansion Senators in 1992.

He became a head coach with Montreal in 1997 and then moved on the Vancouver and then eventually New York, leading both teams to the Stanley Cup final.

But like the new Senators, he's never gone all the way — coming up short to the Boston Bruins in 2011 and the Los Angeles Kings three years later.

New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault gives instructions in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Nov. 21, 2016. Vigneault played for and coached the then-Hull Olympiques, plus was an assistant coach for the Ottawa Senators in their first four years in the NHL. (The Associated Press/Gene J. Puskar)

Like Vigneault, Senators winger Derick Brassard has ties to Gatineau.

He was born there before going on to become an NHL player, first in Columbus and then in New York, where he was one of the Rangers top forwards for three-plus seasons before being dealt last summer to Ottawa in exchange for centre Mika Zibanejad.

Both players will be key figures in this series. They respectively led their teams in scoring in round one of the playoffs.

Zibanejad rounded into form after missing 25 regular season games with a broken leg, while Brassard rescued a quiet regular season of his own with a breakout playoff against Boston where he picked up eight points in six games.

Brassard has a history of coming up big in the postseason, but he said that's not how he wants to be defined.

"I haven't won any cups yet and until I win the cup … obviously it feels good to hear that, but I haven't accomplished anything yet. I'm just looking forward to play solid and give my team a chance to win the second round," he said.

Sens storylines

Brassard, along with the resurgence of Bobby Ryan, are just two of the many feel-good stories emanating from the Senators dressing room these days.

Craig Anderson was named a finalist for the Bill Masterton trophy this week for his inspirational play in the wake of his wife Nicholle's battle with throat cancer.

Clarke MacArthur is a front-runner for next year's award for his late season return from an 18-month absence with post-concussion syndrome.

His two key playoff goals, including the series clincher in overtime against Boston last Sunday, drew widespread support on his Instagram account from fans who are dealing with the same issues he did.

Ottawa Senators left winger Clarke MacArthur (16) celebrates his goal during the second period of game two against the Boston Bruins Saturday. It was his first goal since the 2015 playoffs because of injuries. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

"I've had so many messages from people that are having the day-to-day fight with headaches and different things, and it's been really cool that way to message some people back and give them some insights as to what's helped me and what hasn't. It's been really cool that way," he said.

What would be even more cool is if the Senators can keep this ride going by surprising the Rangers like they did the Bruins, and in turn making believers out of hockey fans everywhere.