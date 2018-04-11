Senators owner Eugene Melnyk faces fans in first town hall

Around 300 season ticket holders crowded into the Alumni Lounge at the Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday night, hoping for answers from team owner Eugene Melnyk after a rough season.

The town hall, which also included general manager Pierre Dorion, was one of two scheduled to be held April 10 and 11 after mounting criticism from fans.

At the NHL alumni game on Parliament Hill on Dec. 15, Melynk seemed to hint at the possibility of moving the team to another market, saying "if it doesn't look good here, it could look very, very nice somewhere else."

He later reversed course, saying he had no plans to move the team or relinquish his ownership.

Tariq Anwal, who was at Tuesday's town hall, said he was also at the alumni game in December.

"He turned what should have been a joyous moment — probably the only joyous moment in the whole season — into a bit of a travesty and really, really sparked some anger," he said.

One of the fan-funded billboards south of Ottawa's core on March 19. (Jacques Corriveau/CBC)

Melnyk did apologize Tuesday, though he also pointed the finger at media for "mischaracterizing" what he said.

As for whether the team would be up for sale soon, Melnyk was more decisive.

"I don't even consider it. If something's not for sale, it's not for sale," he said.

Anwar said he hopes the team can work its way back to its former glory despite the dismal season.

"I genuinely hope that they can move on from this year and get back into a position of respectability, which is something we're used to as Ottawa Senators fans."

Many still thankful

Melnyk has been the target of a derisive billboard campaign this season, with four #melnykout advertisements going up in mid March.

However, this event was only open to season ticket holders, many standing behind Melnyk.

Bob Mandzuc said the team likely wouldn't be where it is today without its embattled owner.

"I think he's made some interesting choices, but I also recognize that if he hadn't bought the team all those years ago, there probably wouldn't be a team here," he said.

"So I'm willing to give him some rope and see what his plans are."

Many who were there also expressed disappointment at the billboards, saying they didn't reflect the feelings of season ticket holders.

Daniel Croisetiere said he's had season tickets since their first "Civic Centre days" and doesn't see himself abandoning the team anytime soon.

"Melnyk basically saved this team," he said.

"I know sometimes we question his judgment or his decisions but I definitely did not agree with the Melnyk Out signs."

A disappointing season

After advancing to the Eastern conference final last year and getting within a goal of playing for the Stanley Cup, the team found itself in a very different position this year.

They fell to the Boston Bruins on Apr. 7 and ended the season with a mere 67 points, landing in the second last spot in the league.

It was their worst non-lockout season since 1995-96.

Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy avoids Senators forward Colin White during the second period of Boston's 4-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday night. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Melnyk acknowledged the disappointing season in his opening remarks, but reiterated his commitment to rebuilding the team in Ottawa.

"We had a bad year, and it hurts all of us," he said, doubling down on his promise to build a younger, faster roster, and push for a new arena at LeBreton Flats.

Fans in attendance at the town hall seemed to echo that optimism, with many long-time ticket holders remaining steadfast Sens fans.

Sylvain Brazeau said Melnyk's job is a tough one, but that his contribution to the team has been a positive one.

"I know he gets a lot of negative feedback sometimes, but I think his heart is in the right place," he said.

"I don't think the Senators would be where they are right now without him."

The Karlsson question

One of the most popular topics of discussion was the fate of Senators star defenceman Erik Karlsson, whose contract ends after next season.

Trade rumours swirled this season, leading several season ticket holders to push Melnyk and Dorion about their plans for him.

Dorion said the team would be offering Karlsson a contract July 1 — the earliest date they can make an offer under league rules — but whether Karlsson will want to take that contract is a different question.

Many of the questions centred on the future of Senators captain Erik Karlsson, with many fans asking whether he would still be with the team next season. (Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Melnyk said they'll do as much as they can to keep him in Ottawa, though financial worries persisted.

"If it's a question of dollars, there are teams that can outgun us five to one," he said.

"There's only so far you can go, but we're going to go as far as we can."

Dorion did confirm that the team would not be trading him away in the upcoming draft, eliciting cheers from the audience.