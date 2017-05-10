The Ottawa Senators earned a berth in the Eastern Conference final with a 4-2 win over the New York Rangers in Game 6.

Realizing you're off to the Conference Finals. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/qlTEXk4ZoM — @NHL

The game wrapped up around 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday and fans watching at establishments along Sens Mile (Elgin Street) hit the streets to celebrate the win.

Clarification: they hit the sidewalks.

They only took over the crosswalks when the light was red for vehicles travelling along Elgin.

There are a couple Sens fans I guess pic.twitter.com/z3QjZctHUr — @SaschaAdler

A few hours later, a group of even more rabid fans went a step further.

The Senators immediately flew out of New York City and arrived back in Ottawa between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. ET Wednesday.

When they arrived at the airport, clearly tired and ready for a well-earned sleep, a large group cheered them on.

@Fffeisty Great mini Sens Mile for their return home last night! Karlsson was sooo happy! pic.twitter.com/uMDIdROD1S — @Iamthehb

#Sens fans welcoming their team back to #YOW after advancing to round 3 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/q2jv9VuEcp — @ChrisCrawford07

Heading out to the airport at 1:30 to welcome the boys home. #Sens #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Vcqa1rINqT — @BadNewsJays

The Senators now wait to find out who they will play in the next round.

Game 7 between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins takes place on Wednesday night, with the winner going on to face the Sens.

