Senators fans breathed a collective sigh of relief Monday afternoon as the NHL's trade deadline passed and Erik Karlsson remained with the team — at least for now.

There had been serious speculation that the Sens captain and Norris Trophy-winning defenceman was on the trading block, with his team's chances of making the playoffs only a distant mathematical possibility.

Multiple reports indicated the team was in discussions to trade Karlsson, but none of those potential deals came together before Monday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Online, Sens fans were anxious about the potential move as the deadline approached.

I have a lighter and my #sens flag on standby — @TenSeventyFour

This is going to be the longest hour of my life #Sens — @Glenn_J81

Please get to 3 pm..... I can't take much more of this #TradeDeadline #LifeOfASensFan #Sens — @shaar666

There were reports that expansion franchise Las Vegas Golden Knights were in the running for the star, but at 3 p.m. ET nothing had been announced and it was quickly confirmed that Karlsson would stay.

So happy @ErikKarlsson65 is still in Ottawa with #Sens for now. pic.twitter.com/RPUOWO6q5Z — @twisted__demon

Karlsson is still a senator so we can all sleep easy tonight 😌 #Sens — @graciemayhew

The lack of trade news didn't change Sens fans' view of the team's owner, however: many fans have called for Eugene Melnyk to sell the team.

#Sens army, the marching orders are clear. We have 3 months to convince Bettman and the @NHL that Eugene Melnyk is not fit to be an #NHL owner. And that forcing him to sell is not the right thing to do to save hockey in #Ottawa, it’s the only thing to do. — @StandsChatter

EK should get a huge ovation at the next home game followed by a #MelnykOut chant. #sens — @JGasson_21

Karlsson's contract is up at the end of next season, but he and the team can begin negotiating a new one on July 1. However many fans expect the captain will be moved over the summer, so there's plenty of time for more speculation.