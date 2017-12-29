With the prospect of missing the NHL playoffs this season after a series of setbacks, Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher said the team doesn't need to do anything differently to improve their performance.

The Senators have lost three games in a row and are an abysmal 3-13-3 since returning from their two-game series in Sweden. On Wednesday, they were handily defeated 5-1 by the Boston Bruins.

Ahead of Friday night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Boucher was asked if he has re-examined the team's strategy and if anything needs to be done to turn things around.

"We're not looking to turn things [around] or do things differently. We're looking to have a great game against this team tonight. We're not playing Boston tonight. We're not playing the games that we've played on the road tonight. We're playing tonight's game against a good team," he said.

"It's very specific what we need to do. We adjust to every opponent. Like I said before, we're not playing previous games and we're not looking to turn things around. We're looking to have a great one today. And when you look at turning things around that means you're staying in the past," said Boucher. "So, our focus is very narrow today. It's them, their tendencies and our identity on the ice."

'You have to stay positive'

After their loss to the Bruins, centre Nate Thompson and defenceman Dion Phaneuf both conceded the players are to blame for their poor performance.

"Right now you can feel it, no one's feeling very good. We've done that to ourselves; we've put ourselves in this position and we're going to have to get ourselves out of it," the veteran defenceman said.

Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher speaks to the media after a practice on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

In the locker room Friday, forward Ryan Dzingel told reporters every season has its ups and downs and that he wants to remain positive as the team tries to recover.

"It gets tough at times and you get down on yourself so you have to stay positive and find a way to do the things you've been doing your whole career to stay successful," he said.

The Sens are currently 17 points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs and 16 points behind the Bruins, who hold the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. The Sens play their final game of 2017 on Saturday — a rematch with the Bruins.