In a wild afternoon affair at the Canadian Tire Centre, the Ottawa Senators erased two Boston leads to win 4-3 and even their first-round series against the Bruins at a game apiece.

After a scoreless first period, Ottawa fell behind on a controversial Drew Stafford goal that was reviewed to see if Boston was offside on the play.

The officials decided they weren't. But just 70 seconds later, Clarke MacArthur scored his first goal since the 2015 playoffs to tie the game on the power play.

Even Toronto Maple Leafs fans were happy for their former player, who has been kept from playing most of the last two seasons because of injury.

i will always love clarke macarthur. i'm so happy for him. — @shamaplan

The good vibes were stifled less than two minutes later, when Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson got caught trying to play the puck and gifted Boston a short-handed goal.

Craig Anderson on that 2nd #Bruins goal #Ottawa #BOSvsOTT pic.twitter.com/J8Q2dmX3Bc — @rglaird85

Boston stretched their lead to 3-1 a few minutes later on the power play, and cameras caught captain Erik Karlsson yelling at teammate Derrick Brassard from the bench and looking rather unhappy.

Karlsson yelling at Brassard to back check harder was amazing. #StanleyCupPlayoffs2017 — @gusfraser27

By the end of the second period, the good vibes seemed dead and buried.

Seeing Clarke MacArthur score was beautiful but I don't know if I've ever been this sad at a Sens game before — @SteveOnSens

BUT WAIT.

After the break, defenceman Chris Wideman scored a quick goal and Karlsson set up Brassard in another rapid-fire scoring sequence to tie the game and send Twitter into a tizzy.

Erik Karlsson...what a perfect play pic.twitter.com/JMeO0n8yMT — @taylastivka

The good vibes had returned.

@MacLeodLisa I thought I was gonna have to use my woohoo towel as a boohoo towel if things didn't change soon pic.twitter.com/D7dsIhMO8a — @MessierOnFire

The game went to overtime, where the Senators went ahead for the first (and only) time in the game off a Dion Phaneuf slapshot, just after an Ottawa power play ended.

Et c'est le but de la victoire!! #Sénateurs #iciottgat pic.twitter.com/dTbpdd9qUW — @fngueno

Final score: 4-3.

The Senators guaranteed another playoff game at the Canadian Tire Centre on Friday. Their next two games are in Boston on Monday and Wednesday.