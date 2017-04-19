Coming off back-to-back overtime wins, the Ottawa Senators are in position to take command of their opening round NHL playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

The Sens currently lead the series 2-1 after Monday night's 4-3 overtime win in Boston.

Both coaches took different approaches to preparing for tonight's 7:30 p.m. showdown at TD Garden.

The Bruins ran through a full practice Tuesday while Senators head coach Guy Boucher gave the majority of his players the day off.

"Rest is a weapon," he likes to say.

So is Erik Karlsson.

Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan beats Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask for the game-winning goal during overtime in Game 3. (Charles Krupa/The Associated Press)

After a dazzling pass to Mike Hoffman to set up the opening goal of Monday's Game 3, and another to Bobby Ryan to star the game-winning play in overtime, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is vowing to keep closer tabs on the Sens' star defenceman from here on in.

Cassidy is asking his players to be more physical against Karlsson and to keep him angled to the outside of the ice when at all possible.

The Boston coach is also calling for his team to get out to a quicker start.

'We're never ahead. When we think ahead we're in trouble.' - Ottawa Senators coach Guy Boucher

Twenty-three minutes into Monday's game, the Bruins trailed 3-0 before coming to life with back-to-back goals less than a minute apart.

Now, despite the fact they've won the last two games and have regained home ice advantage in the series, Boucher and his captain both said the Senators need to improve their game to finish off the Bruins.

"We still didn't play a full 60 minutes again... I still think we haven't played our best game yet," Karlsson said after Game 3.

"We're never ahead. When we think ahead we're in trouble, we've got to think now," Boucher told reporters Tuesday afternoon at the team's Boston hotel.

Borowiecki's return still uncertain

Boucher confirmed defenceman Mark Borowiecki might be available to return to play after suffering a lower body injury in Game 2.

Whether he returns to the lineup will likely be another game-time decision.

The Bruins were still missing defencemen Brandon Carlo, Torey Krug and Adam McQuaid from practice Tuesday. All are listed as day-to-day but are unlikely to rejoin the lineup soon.

Centre David Krejčí, however, is expected to get more playing time after he logged just over 14 minutes in his return from an injury in Game 3.