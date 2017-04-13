The Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins played a fairly open, end-to-end Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, but the score didn't indicate that.

Boston edged Ottawa, 2-1, in Game 1, which was owned by two solid goaltending performances — specifically Boston's Tuukka Rask.

The definition of end to end action #Bruins #Sens #NHLPLAYOFFS https://t.co/w7dsvToppO — @PatStothers

It has only been two years since Ottawa made the playoffs, but fans still had their hearts beating wildly and buttocks firmly planted on the edge of their seats in a scoreless first period.

Turns out I have some playoff rust to shake off. The stress of that 20 minutes took years off my life. #Sens — @SensChirp

Ottawa came out flying in the second period. Rask held the fort for a while until Sens winger Bobby Ryan, who struggled this year, stepped up.

Bobby Ryan scores incredible goal in the playoff opener. 👀 pic.twitter.com/7YnMhFbcSh — @HockeyWebCast

The Senators accomplished something very rare in the second period. They did not allow one shot on net for Boston.

As a result, the team's social media editor decided to get a little cheeky.

The Bruins failed to record a shot on goal in the second period.



Can someone in the advanced stat community tell us if that is good? — @Senators

Stay tuned for the detailed, even more cheeky response.

The Sens were leading 1-0, but fans could not miss one disconcerting nugget fans: Captain Erik Karlsson was not playing his normal minutes and did not look close to 100 per cent healthy due to a foot injury.

Thing I overlooked in series preview: Karlsson's health. — @6thSens

After a strong second period, Ottawa was hoping to add to the lead early in the third. Boston had other plans.

Cue Frank Vatrano's strong wrists.

Frank Vatrano ties the game 1-1 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/U548WfhgQp — @mkmolnar

The game remained tied until the final minutes. It looked like this one might head to overtime (as two other games did on the opening night of the NHL playoffs).

However, public enemy number one and one of the NHL's most polarizing players (and top scorers) had other ideas.

Have no fear, Brad Marchand is here 🚨 pic.twitter.com/stLXinhXCn — @BruinsDiehards

Boston defeated Ottawa, 2-1, in Game 1. It was a heartbreaking result for the Sens who caught Boston walking wounded.

The loss also lifted up all those waiting to throw pie in the face of that Senators tweet after two periods.

Harvard took a pretty good shot.

The advanced stat community can confirm that losing Game 1 2-1 negatively impacts a teams chances of winning a series https://t.co/0vgxuEKdhM — @Harvard_Sports

That is some heavy shade. Game 2 is Saturday at 3 p.m. in Ottawa.