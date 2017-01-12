Three months into the current National Hockey League season, the Ottawa Senators are struggling with a precipitous drop in attendance that has seen fan turnout fall to the worst level in 20 years, despite the team's winning record.

The Senators are drawing an average of 15,897 fans to their home games.

Twenty-two games into the 82 game season, the 21-14-4 Senators are drawing an average 15,897 fans to their home games at the Canadian Tire Centre according to the Senators and NHL data site hockeyDB.com.

Lowest attendance since 1996-97

The last time attendance was this low was the 1996-97 season when the average per game was 15,377. That year marked the Senators' first full season at what is now the Canadian Tire Centre.

Even with a respectable 21-14-4 record, the Senators are struggling to attract fans to their home games. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

The current attendance numbers mark a drop of about 4,000 tickets per game on average from the all-time high of 19,821 recorded over the course of the 2007-08 season (before renovations in 2015 reduced the number of seats at the CTC).

That was the season that followed the team's trip to the Stanley Cup finals, a series they lost four games to one to the Anaheim Ducks.

Trailing the league

Of the National Hockey League's 30 teams, the Senators currently rank 23rd in attendance. They rank last among the seven Canadian teams.

From the beginning of the season there were signs enthusiasm at the gate was waning. The Senators failed to sell out their first two home games against perennial draws Toronto and Montreal.

The Senators' last three games since Christmas drew among the biggest crowds of the season with the contest against the Washington Capitals on Jan.7 yielding the only sellout of the season with 18,685 fans present for the game.

However, the uptick will have to be sustained if the average attendance is to approach recent seasons.