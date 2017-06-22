The Ottawa Senators will unveil their 2017-2018 schedule Thursday, but a few big-ticket games have already been announced.

The team will release its regular season schedule between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

After falling one goal short of the Stanley Cup Final this past season, and parting ways with stalwarts Chris Neil and Marc Methot this summer, the Sens will open their season at home against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Watching from the VIP box could be captain Erik Karlsson, currently recovering from foot surgery, and centre Derrick Brassard, who recently underwent shoulder surgery. The team remains hopeful both players will be ready in time to start the season.

The Senators have already announced a two-game series against the Colorado Avalanche in Stockholm, Sweden Nov. 10 and 11, and an outdoor game against Montreal at TD Place Dec. 16.

Fans can watch the team take shape over six preseason games in September, including home games against the Maple Leafs Sept. 18 and Canadiens Sept. 23.