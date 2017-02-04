An Ottawa elementary school has received a big donation of equipment so its students — many of them new Canadians — can make the most of a nearby city skating rink.

Carson Grove Elementary School in Gloucester welcomed the donation of 70 pairs of skates and 60 helmets Friday, and students were eager to try out the new equipment on the ice at Carson Grove Park, a city facility located right beside the school.

The donation was made possible by TD Direct Investing Ottawa, the Sens Foundation, Canadian Tire, and the Ottawa Network for Education.

"It's really kind of them," said Grade 5 student Ineza Rulezi. "It's fun, and I really enjoy skating!"

Irene Cameron is the principal of Carson Grove Elementary School. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC News)

Carson Grove is home to more than 300 students, and one third of them are Syrian refugees, according to Principal Irene Cameron.

"It behooves us to give them as many Canadian experiences as possible," said Cameron, pointing out that many students' parents are unable to provide their children with skates and hockey equipment as they focus on settling here in Canada.

"Giving newcomers opportunities is where it's at," she added.

Providing a 'Canadian' experience

Grade 1 teacher Elaine Graham says in the past, the school didn't have enough skates to go around for physical education class or field trips to the Rideau Canal Skateway. She often had to buy extra pairs and helmets at garage sales, so she's thankful for the donation.

"To me, it's essential," she said. "We have a lot of refugees and immigrant families, and they come from warm climates, and they find [the cold weather] really oppressive, some of the adults.

"We make a big deal about being outside in all seasons, and how fun is it to have a rink beside your school?"

Grade 5 students Cassandra Mahoney and Nadia Farid are thankful for the donated skates and helmet. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC News)

Grade 5 student Cassandra Mahoney believes it's very important to provide a "Canadian" experience for her new schoolmates. "Some of them might not know how to skate, or it might be their first time," she said.

Despite some shaky legs and a few spills on the ice, Cameron was delighted to see so many of her students making the most of the new skates and helmets.

"It's just over-the-moon awesome. Just watching those smiling faces, and watching how well they're doing after one or two skating sessions, it's just amazing."