Many parents — and no doubt many students — across the city were unimpressed by the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority's call to keep buses running this morning despite heavy snow. 

Conditions were so bad that Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city, warning of poor visibility and snow-covered roads.

Parents, including Nepean-Carleton MPP Lisa MacLeod, took to Twitter and Facebook to vent their frustration.

Some people were a little more understanding.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority was not available for comment.