Many parents — and no doubt many students — across the city were unimpressed by the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority's call to keep buses running this morning despite heavy snow.
Conditions were so bad that Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city, warning of poor visibility and snow-covered roads.
Parents, including Nepean-Carleton MPP Lisa MacLeod, took to Twitter and Facebook to vent their frustration.
It's hazardous out there. @OttSchoolBus needs an examination. Hard to deal with on bus routes & questionable decision making on snow days. https://t.co/CJH6C3NQuu—
@MacLeodLisa
As MPP I deal with @OttSchoolBus a lot. No accountability, many complaints. And it snowed all night. No consistency in their calls. https://t.co/9VnIiPFC5C—
@MacLeodLisa
@MacLeodLisa my class is empty right now—
@RebeccaRuns
That's a lot of school bus delays this morning! #Ottawa @billcarrolltalk @CFRAOttawa pic.twitter.com/p24xLQr2YO—
@mattfharris
Some people were a little more understanding.
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority was not available for comment.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.