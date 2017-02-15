Many parents — and no doubt many students — across the city were unimpressed by the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority's call to keep buses running this morning despite heavy snow.

Conditions were so bad that Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city, warning of poor visibility and snow-covered roads.

Parents, including Nepean-Carleton MPP Lisa MacLeod, took to Twitter and Facebook to vent their frustration.

It's hazardous out there. @OttSchoolBus needs an examination. Hard to deal with on bus routes & questionable decision making on snow days. https://t.co/CJH6C3NQuu — @MacLeodLisa

As MPP I deal with @OttSchoolBus a lot. No accountability, many complaints. And it snowed all night. No consistency in their calls. https://t.co/9VnIiPFC5C — @MacLeodLisa

@MacLeodLisa my class is empty right now — @RebeccaRuns

That's a lot of school bus delays this morning! #Ottawa @billcarrolltalk @CFRAOttawa pic.twitter.com/p24xLQr2YO — @mattfharris

Some people were a little more understanding.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority was not available for comment.