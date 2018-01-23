The freezing rain storm in the Ottawa area means several local school boards have cancelled school buses today.

Freezing rain started Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning.

As such, the school buses are cancelled for:

All English and French school boards in Ottawa,

All school boards in Renfrew County,

All buses for the Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario,

All buses served by Tri-Board Student Transportation Services: Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board, Hastings & Prince Edward District School Board, Limestone District School Board and Whitney Public School,

All buses for the Western Quebec School Board in the Gatineau area (very few are running in the parts of the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region it also serves),

All buses for the Commission scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais,

All buses for the Commission scolaire des Hauts-Bois-de-l'Outaouais,

The Commission scolaire des Draveurs has cancelled buses this morning but says it's still determining whether or not they will run this afternoon.

Schools are still open.

All sporting events for Ottawa-Carleton District School Board students have been cancelled.

The Upper Canada District School Board has cancelled its sports, trips and community activities.

