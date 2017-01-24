An approaching winter storm has led to school bus cancellations across Ottawa and some areas of eastern Ontario.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board have cancelled all exams today due to the school bus cancellations. Exams have been bumped a day and exams scheduled for Friday have been bumped to Tuesday.

School bus service has been cancelled for the following boards:

Upper Canada District School Board.

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Ottawa Catholic School Board.

The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium has cancelled school bus service in Renfrew and Arnprior, but all other services are running.

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est has cancelled school bus service in Ottawa, Marionville, Carleton Place, Merrickville, Kemptville, Kingston and Brockville but service is running in Pembroke and Trenton.

The Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario has cancelled school bus service in Ottawa, Brockville, Merrickville, Kemptville, Carleton Place, Marionville, Prescott-Russell, SDG and Kingston. Service is running in Pembroke and Trenton.

School buses are running for the Western Quebec School Board and Commission scolaire des Draveurs.

Snow is expected to begin in Ottawa this morning, with 10 centimetres falling today and two more in the evening.

"Snow will quickly spread into Eastern Ontario this morning then continue for the rest of the day into this evening. The snow may be mixed with ice pellets and even some brief freezing rain this morning," Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.