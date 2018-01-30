An essay contest encouraging high school students to make the case against a minimum wage hike "slipped through," the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) said.

The contest was sponsored by the Fraser Institute, a conservative think tank, earlier this month.

It was distributed among research materials provided by the institute, and specifically asked students to outline why a wage hike is bad policy.

The institute offered a cash prize for the best essay.

OCDSB spokesperson Sharlene Hunter said the contest should not have been offered to students.

'This one slipped through'

"This essay question is topical and can be connected to the curriculum, but the bias contained in the question and the resource materials should have made this contest ineligible for distribution, however, this one slipped through," Hunter said in a statement.

She said the school board normally expects students to research both sides of an issue and draw their own conclusions.

"We encourage our students to be critical thinkers and to conduct research using a range of sources before taking a particular position on an issue," she said. "Schools have been asked to use this as a learning opportunity to discuss with students and staff the importance of a contest which encourages students to consider all sides of an issue."