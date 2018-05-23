OCDSB head announces retirement

Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board's director of education will retire after over a decade-long career with the board.

School board searching for a replacement to start Jan. 1, 2019

Jennifer Adams, director of education for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, will retire on Dec. 31, 2018. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Jennifer Adams, director of education for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, will retire by the end of the year, the board announced Wednesday.

It has been an absolute privilege to work in this community.- Jennifer Adams,  OCDSB's director of education 

Adams will retire from the school board officially on Dec. 31, 2018 after spending just over 12 years organizing and operating the school system in the district. 

She joined the Ottawa board in 2005 after 21 years of work in Thunder Bay, Ont where she served as the school board's superintendent of instruction, executive superintendent and director of education.

"It has been an absolute privilege to work in this community," she said in a press release.

"We have a dedicated board of trustees and our senior staff leads a team ... who do remarkable work on behalf of our students."

The board is looking to have a new director of education in place by Jan. 1, 2019. 

