Ottawa's April 2018 ice storm in pictures and video
Residents have been taking pictures and video of ice formations throughout Ottawa and Gatineau as freezing rain coats the region.
Freezing rain started to fall at the Ottawa airport around noon Sunday, and has continued since then in fits and starts. Environment Canada expects it to stop overnight.
Some folks made the most of it
Literally a guy skating down our street.
Only in Canada
We're getting some video of people strapping on their skates and hitting Ottawa's frozen streets last night. Here's one sent in by Carly Pickett.
Beautiful, bubbly ice formations
What it's looking like in Ottawa this morning.
<a href="https://t.co/qryA18UFbv">pic.twitter.com/qryA18UFbv</a>—@Lesleylu1
I'd rather be wearing sandals and walking on green grass. Here is what 5 mm of freezing rain (ice) on top of 10 mm of ice pellets on top of 9 cm of snow looks and sounds like.
Trees, power lines felled
just got in from morning run. All pathways and stairs downtown coated with thick ice. Wind blowing ice chunks from branches.
Wishing all the trees good luck today!