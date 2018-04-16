Ottawa's April 2018 ice storm in pictures and video

Residents have been taking pictures and video of ice formations throughout Ottawa and Gatineau as freezing rain coats the region.

Freezing rain started to fall at the Ottawa airport around noon Sunday, and has continued since then in fits and starts. Environment Canada expects it to stop overnight.

This lost glove in downtown Ottawa is encased in ice. (Jérémie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

The World Exchange Plaza in downtown Ottawa boasted some interesting ice formations Monday morning. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Some folks made the most of it

Literally a guy skating down our street. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/myottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#myottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/icestorm2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#icestorm2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/PmmPvPS2D6">pic.twitter.com/PmmPvPS2D6</a> —@vcroc

Only in Canada <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/lVRIV2VXCo">pic.twitter.com/lVRIV2VXCo</a> —@TrevorGreenway

We're getting some video of people strapping on their skates and hitting <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a>'s frozen streets last night. Here's one sent in by Carly Pickett. <a href="https://t.co/vLpFJrQB1N">pic.twitter.com/vLpFJrQB1N</a> —@amkfoote

Beautiful, bubbly ice formations

The freezing rain had an interesting effect on blades of grass near the Ottawa Trainyards. (Mathieu Theriault/CBC)

Another interesting shot of grass covered in ice. (@Iseemylightcome/Twitter)

What it's looking like in Ottawa this morning.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/icestorm2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#icestorm2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/n3iDBnUIpL">pic.twitter.com/n3iDBnUIpL</a> —@wheeler_laura

I’d rather be wearing sandals and walking on green grass. Here is what 5 mm of freezing rain (ice) on top of 10 mm of ice pellets on top of 9 cm of snow looks and sounds like. <a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FreezingRain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FreezingRain</a> <a href="https://t.co/N1ulDta80U">pic.twitter.com/N1ulDta80U</a> —@wilsonjamesb

Trees, power lines felled

Hydro Ottawa tweeted Monday that as of 10 a.m. about 15,000 customers were without power due to the ice storm. (@hydroottawa/Twitter)

A large branch of a tree came down on boulevard Saint-Raymond on Monday. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada)

A series of hydro poles snapped along County Road 9, north of the village of St. Isidore, Ont. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

A tree fell onto this vehicle in Ottawa.

This tree branch fell onto Clegg Street, just east of Main Street. (Lynn Douris/CBC)

<a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaMorning</a> just got in from morning run. All pathways and stairs downtown coated with thick ice. Wind blowing ice chunks from branches. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fun?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fun</a> <a href="https://t.co/tVwzDmob31">pic.twitter.com/tVwzDmob31</a> —@jpeltzer

Wishing all the trees good luck today! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONstorm2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONstorm2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://t.co/4fja0lPXVD">pic.twitter.com/4fja0lPXVD</a> —@Iseemylightcome