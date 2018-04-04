Skip to Main Content
Ottawa firefighters respond after roof comes off building

High winds in Ottawa have done severe damage to the roof of a townhouse building in Sandy Hill.

The debris from a roof that high winds ripped from a building on Osgoode Street on Wednesday evening. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

High winds in Ottawa have ripped the roof off a townhouse building in Sandy Hill. 

According to a media release, late Wednesday evening, firefighters received a 911 call that the roof had come off a building at 168 Osgoode St.

Firefighters searched the area where the debris landed and found no one had been injured. 

They also checked on people on the upper floors of the building. 

Ottawa has been under a wind warning all day, which has also caused the closure of the Chaudière Bridge.

