A 22-year-old Ottawa man died in hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 last week.

The rollover happened around 3:25 a.m. Aug. 3 at the eastbound Highway 417 Nicholas Street on-ramp.

Firefighters had to free the driver, who was trapped in the vehicle. He suffered multi-system trauma and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

He died in hospital Aug. 4, OPP said in a media release issued Friday.

He has been identified as Eric Grégoire-Liard.

A passenger in the vehicle suffered a critical head injury, and OPP did not provide an update on his condition Friday.

Speed is a factor in the crash, OPP said, but charges are not expected.