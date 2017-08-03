Two men in their early 20s suffered life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash at a Highway 417 on ramp.

The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. Thursday at the Nicholas Street on ramp at Highway 417.

Firefighters had to free the driver, who was trapped in the vehicle.

The driver suffered multi-system trauma, while the passenger suffered a serious head injury, said paramedics.

Both are in life-threatening condition, according to Ontario Provincial Police. Speed is a factor in the crash, OPP said in a news release.

The on ramp at Nicholas Street is closed while police continue to investigate.