A group of people robbed a home near Laroche Park in central Ottawa Tuesday night, stabbing one of the victims in the process.

Ottawa police said they received the call about the incident near the intersection of Scott Street and Carruthers Avenue at 9:50 p.m.

A group of people swarmed a man and woman at home, then fled the scene.

Police dogs helped officers track down several suspects nearby, police said.

Three men and one woman were arrested but no charges had been laid as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the people in the home was stabbed but only suffered a minor injury, according to police.