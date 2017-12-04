Ottawa police have arrested a man accused of robbing three businesses in the space of just over an hour-and-a-half Sunday morning.

Police said a convenience store in the 300 block of Elgin Street was robbed Sunday at 6 a.m. A fast food restaurant in the 100 block of Rideau Street was targeted an hour later, before the suspect sped halfway across town to rob a gas station in the 1400 block of Baseline Road 40 minutes later.

Police said the suspect produced a note demanding cash in the first two robberies, and made a verbal demand in the third.

The suspect never produced a weapon, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from each business. He was arrested by officers later that same day.

A 24-year-old Ottawa man is charged with three counts of robbery and two counts of wearing a disguise.