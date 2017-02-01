The plastic front bodywork of a car lies propped up on a snowbank on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of West Hunt Club Road at Riverside Drive on Wednesday, another trophy claimed by the most destructive intersection in the city this year.

"The intersection fails to adequately move traffic through there, particularly in the afternoon rush hour," said city councilor Riley Brockington, who represents the area.

This week the city released its annual Road Safety Report, and for the fourth time in five years, Hunt Club and Riverside tops the list for the most collisions at a signalized intersection anywhere in Ottawa.

Here is the list:

Hunt Club Road & Riverside Drive (60 collisions). Innes Road & Tenth Line Road (49 collisions). Industrial Avenue & Riverside Drive (39 collisions). St. Laurent Boulevard & Coventry Road/Ogilvie Road (38 collisions). Donald Street & St. Laurent Boulevard (36 collisions). Prince Of Wales Drive & West Hunt Club Road (36 collisions). Bank Street & Heron Road (35 collisions). Industrial Avenue/Innes Road & St. Laurent Boulevard (33 collisions). Blair Road & Innes Road (33 collisions). Bank Street & Hunt Club Road (33 collisions).

​Intersections where drivers running red lights are the cause of collisions can be made safer with the addition of red-light cameras.

But, 85 per cent of the Riverside and Hunt Club crashes are rear-end collisions, which typically occur at slow speeds.

Though there was slightly more than one collision there every week in 2015, no one was killed.

Plans afoot to reduce congestion

Brockington said his daily commute doesn't take him through the troubled cross roads, but he avoids West Hunt Club and its heavy traffic whenever possible.

City staff are preparing to modify the southbound Riverside Drive turning lane as it connects to westbound West Hunt Club Road this year.

Since most of the crashes happen during peak times when congestion is greatest, city traffic analysts hope that adding a second lane to the right-turn ramp onto West Hunt Club's two lanes — rather than the current one — overall flow will improve.

'Without building a road somewhere to alleviate congestion, the volume is not going to go somewhere else.' - Krista Tanaka, program manager for road safety and traffic investigations

Krista Tanaka, the city's program manager for road safety and traffic investigations, said 79,000 vehicles pass through Riverside Drive and West Hunt Club Road every day.

"Without building a road somewhere to alleviate congestion, the volume is not going to go somewhere else," she said.

Traffic volume high at all 10 intersections

Typically, she said, intersections on the top ten list for crashes are there simply because so many vehicles pass through them.

This year, the daily traffic count for each of the ten intersections is over 50,000 vehicles.

Krista Tanaka, a City of Ottawa road safety and traffic investigations program manager, says the intersection of Hunt Club and Riverside Drive will probably be back on the city's list of the ten worst for crashes again next year. (Stu Mills/CBC)

There are no quick fixes, said Tanaka. She said the city will launch a campaign to raise awareness around the potential for collisions there and at other trouble spots around the city.

Tanaka said other potentially useful information that might help to explain a preponderance of crashes — such as who is involved in the crash, or how close they were to home when it happened — aren't included in the data.

"It's hard for us to get a handle on that. We don't know why they're at the intersection at the time," she said.

Tanaka said having information about where drivers who were involved in crashes lived might lead to an information campaign directed at a specific geographic area.

"It would be helpful in some situations," she said.

Tanaka expressed doubt that a public information campaign would keep Hunt Club and Riverside off the collision top ten list next year.

"Probably not," she said, "But it may bring the numbers down."