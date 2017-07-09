Even though Ottawa has just recovered from the Canada Day road closures, there are more in store in the coming weeks.

Construction and other roadwork will close main passages through town, according to the City of Ottawa.

Here are some detours to look out for.

Prince of Wales Drive: Will be closed at Merivale Road from July 7 to July 10. The same closure is in place from July 14 to July 17.

Dynes Road: Closed to traffic between Fisher Avenue and Morley Boulevard. The street's storm drains are being updated. Local access will be available through the eastbound lane.

Maple Grove Road: Will be closed between Huntmar Drive and Terry Fox Drive from July 10 to July 14.

Highway 174: Construction barrels will block some highway lanes for approximately 400 metres near Peter Harkness Lane. The city has not released information on a reopening date.

St. Pierre Street: Watermain repairs will close the street near St. Joseph Boulevard from July 8 until July 11. These same closures will affect Maisonneuve Street at St. Joseph Boulevard from July 10 to July 13.

A full traffic report for the week can be found here.