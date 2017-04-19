More rain this week and the spring thaw are raising the risk of flooding on some parts of the Ottawa River, according to local conservation authorities.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority said Wednesday that approximately 30 millimetres of rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday won't bring a return to flooding along the Rideau River, but parts of the Ottawa River shoreline may be at risk.

In Ottawa's west end, communities around Lac Deschênes like Grandview Road and the Britannia neighbourhood are at risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, in the east, Cumberland's Boise Village neighbourhood already has some water on the roads that can be expected to rise and limit access, the conservation authority said.

Flood risk in Alfred and Plantagenet

Water levels are relatively high, fast moving and cold, and continue to be a risk along all bodies of water, authorities said.

East of Ottawa the South Nation Conservation authority is also warning of high water levels, particularly where the South Nation River and Ottawa River meet.

"Residents are advised to stay away from watercourses where flows are high and where banks might be unstable, particularly in the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet," the authority warned.

"Parents are encouraged to explain these dangers to their children."