Man falls onto Ottawa River rocks, other man hurt trying to help

Two men were injured, one of them seriously, when they fell onto rocks on the Ottawa River shoreline near the Gatineau side of the Portage Bridge on Monday night.

20-year-old seriously hurt his back after falling near the Gatineau side of the Portage Bridge

Gatineau police and paramedics had to help two men who fell onto the Ottawa River shoreline Monday night. (CBC)

Gatineau police said they were called to the area behind the Kruger Products building at about 9:35 p.m., where a 20-year-old man from Ottawa had fallen about 10 metres onto the rocks.

Another man lept into action, thinking he was jumping into the water to help, but he too landed on the rocks and hurt himself, police said.

The first man who fell suffered a serious back injury, police said. Both men were taken to hospital.

