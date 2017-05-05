Looking to lend a hand to residents in need in Ottawa, Gatineau or Clarence-Rockland? Here's the latest information, courtesy of the three municipalities.

To keep on top of the situation as it develops, visit the emergency pages for each city:

Gatineau

Flood waters are surrounding homes on Hurtubise Boulevard in Gatineau. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Volunteers

Citizens who wish to help fill sandbags are invited to visit the Campeau arena (165 rue des Sables) on May 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's recommended that you bring your own shovel.

Residents of Gatineau only can register with the city's 311 information line. Gatineau residents who cannot get through to 311, or residents from other places like Ottawa who want to help, can call the City of Gatineau at 819-595-2002 or toll -free at 1-866-299-2002.

Donations to the Red Cross

For corporate donations related to food, shelter and clothing, contact the Red Cross at 1-800-363-7305 ext. 3622980.

For individual donations: Citizens who wish to donate clothing, food or other materials may contact traditional community organizations such as the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul and food banks.

Clarence-Rockland

A man kayaks along Voisine Road in Clarence-Rockland on Friday morning. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

The local flood hotline number is 613-446-1518.

The volunteer registration number is 613-488-2960.

The city is asking that — for the security of the volunteers as well as for traffic control — people avoid the flood zone areas, especially the area of Voisine Road and County Road 17.

Ottawa

Fernand Viau worries about rising water levels on the Ottawa river, which surround his Cumberland home. (CBC)

The City of Ottawa says no volunteer efforts are needed as of Friday evening.

"We thank all residents who have expressed an interest in volunteering with the flooding efforts. At this time, we do not require volunteers. If you would like to help, please check in with neighbours who may require assistance during this time of flooding," the city says on their emergency preparedness page.

Check with the city to see if that changes.