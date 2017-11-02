People living along the Ottawa River east of the national capital are being urged to stay away from fast-moving waterways as rain continues to fall across the region.

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry issued a water safety advisory Thursday morning for Clarence-Rockland, Hawkesbury, and the townships of Champlain and East Hawkesbury.

Residents in those communities should keep away from riverbanks and lake shorelines, the ministry said.

The affected municipalities are also being told to keep an eye on local infrastructure — specifically to keep storm drains, catch basins, culverts and ditches free of dead leaves — so that water doesn't pool on roads.

The recent storms have saturated soil in the area and reduced its ability to absorb rainfall, the ministry said.

According to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, water levels on the river have stabilized, even with more rain in today's forecast.

Flood risk on Rideau River

Water levels on the Rideau River are also high and could continue to rise if rain continues to fall, the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA) said in a statement.

That could cause flooding along the river between Manotick and Burritt's Rapids, making low-lying areas and access roads inaccessible, the conservation authority said.

High water flow on the Tay River has also caused flooding in Perth's Stewart Park, the RVCA said.

North Gower residents could also see banks of local waterways "close to full" over the next week, the authority said.

According to Environment Canada, more than 100 millimetres of rain has fallen on Ottawa since Sunday, with an additional 15 to 25 millimetres in tonight's forecast.