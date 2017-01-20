An Ottawa resident and American citizen who voted for Donald Trump hopes that, after his inauguration Friday, people will take a deep breath and "give the guy a shot."

"Give him a year, just see what he does. He's the president, there's nothing that can be done [about] that," said Georganne Burke.

"I mean, short of impeaching him ... if he's not successful he will be booted in four years.

"If he disappoints those people who put themselves out on a limb to support him and vote for him, he will pay a heavy price and he knows this. He's not a fool," she added.

Trump, who promises change, will take the oath of office Friday and enter the White House.

More than 800,000 Canadians live in the U.S., and CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning spoke to three of them who shared mixed emotions about Trump taking office.

"The feeling is definitely of gloom over here," said Claire Le Barbenchon, who moved to Ottawa from Washington last fall.

"I'm concerned about the upcoming presidency — how it can affect me and my American friends," Le Barbenchon told Ottawa Morning host Robyn Bresnahan.

Le Barbenchon said she personally pays $186 per month out of her pocket for health care, and an additional $50 every time she visits a doctor. Any changes to the health care system introduced by Obama would directly affect her, she said.

'Plotting our return'

Jody and David Smiling said they'd always planned to move back to Canada one day, but that Trump's presidency may encourage them to pack their bags sooner rather than later.

"It is going to make me come back to Canada," said Jody Smiling. "We're plotting our return now."

The couple moved to San Francisco as an adventure, just as Obama was taking office. The mood this election — compared to when Obama was elected — is "night and day," she said.

"There seemed to be a confidence then, and a pride in the country, and a pride that [Obama] had been elected," she said, adding that doesn't seem to be the case this time around.

David Smiling said he's watching people in the business world either duck and cover to avoid anything negative that Trump might want to do, or take advantage of what he's promising to change.

"There seems to be a need for people to believe that there is a way to do business as usual, and [they're] trying to find ways to work with [Trump]," he said. "It's a fascinating thing to watch happen."

In addition to inauguration events, there are also anti-Trump protests planned around the country.