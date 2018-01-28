Ottawa to mark anniversary of Quebec mosque shooting

To mark the first anniversary of one of Canada's worst mass shootings, people across Ottawa will gather to remember the victims and work to wipe out bigotry.

Six people were killed and 19 injured in the shooting at a Quebec City Mosque on Jan. 29, 2017. Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

Knox Presbyterian Church at the corner of Lisgar and Elgin streets is holding an interfaith remembrance service on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Kanata Muslim Association is holding a similar service at the Kanata Recreation Complex at 4:15 p.m.

The shooting will also be marked on Monday with an event at Ottawa City Hall organized by the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the Somali Women's Circle Network and the City for All Women Initiative.

Day of remembrance

Mayor Jim Watson has declared Monday a day of remembrance and action against hate and bigotry. A memorial ceremony will begin at noon in Jean Pigott Place inside City Hall, where people will have the opportunity to send messages of condolence.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday a vigil for the victims will be held at the Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street.

People will then be invited back inside City Hall for a community forum, followed by a screening of Your Last Walk in the Mosque, a documentary about the attack and its aftermath.