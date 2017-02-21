The Ottawa Redblacks have acquired veteran quarterback Drew Tate from the Calgary Stampeders for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.

The move comes after Calgary signed veteran quarterback Mitchell Gale on Wednesday.

Tate, 32, spent the first eight years of his CFL career with Calgary.

The 6'0, 190-pound Tate has completed 380 of 572 passes (66.4 per cent) for 4,670 yards with 32 TDs and 15 interceptions during his career.

"We thank Drew for everything he has done for the organization over the past eight years and wish him the best of luck." - John Hufnagel

Tate is expected to be the backup in Ottawa to starter Trevor Harris.

Harris shared starting duties last season with veteran Henry Burris, who retired in the off-season after leading the Redblacks to an upset 39-33 Grey Cup win over Calgary.

Tate helped Calgary beat Hamilton 20-16 to win the 2014 Grey Cup, rushing for two touchdowns.