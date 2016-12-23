Ottawa Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell and his staff will return next season after guiding the CFL club to victory in the 2016 Grey Cup in Toronto.
Campbell, who will return for a fourth season, has helped the Redblacks make back-to-back appearances in the championship game.
Ottawa defeated the Calgary Stampeders 39-33 in overtime last month at BMO Field.
Proud to have our entire coaching staff back for 2017! Happy holidays to all of #RNation. You made 2016 a season to remember!—
@REDBLACKSHC
"Their hard work and dedication played a huge role in us winning the 2016 Grey Cup," added Campbell. "This continuity allows us to continue to grow and build a winning team for 2017."
Campbell's staff includes:
- Offensive co-ordinator Jaime Elizondo
- Defensive co-ordinator Mark Nelson
- Special teams co-ordinator Bob Dyce
- Offensive line coach Bryan Chiu
- Defensive line coach Leroy Blugh
- Receivers coach Travis Moore
- Defensive backs coach Ike Charlton
- Linebackers coach Derek Oswalt
- Offensive assistant Beau Walker
- Coaching assistant Patrick Bourgon
