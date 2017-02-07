The Ottawa Redblacks will begin their 2017 season at home against the Calgary Stampeders on June 23 — a rematch of the Grey Cup showdown that saw the Redblacks crowned CFL champions last November.

The team will head to Calgary for the season's second game on June 29 before returning home to play the Toronto Argonauts on July 8.

The Redblacks pulled off a 39-33 overtime win against the Stampeders at the 104th Grey Cup.

Last month quarterback Henry Burris announced his retirement. It will be a long 19 weeks ahead for the defending CFL champions, but hopes are high that the Redblacks will come out on top for a second consecutive season.

If they're looking for any extra incentive, the 105th Grey Cup game will be played on Nov. 26 at TD Place Stadium, right here in Ottawa.