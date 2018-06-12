Ottawa residents boycott U.S. over Trump tensions

Some Canadians are boycotting U.S. products and cancelling their vacations south of the border in light of President Donald Trump's latest attack on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's economy.

Trump told a news conference in Singapore Tuesday that he was surprised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's closing news conference at the G7 summit, during which Trudeau said Canada would "not be pushed around" on trade.

Trump, who had taken to Twitter over the weekend to call Trudeau "weak" and "dishonest," said that comment was going to cost "a lot of money for the people of Canada."

The U.S. president insists that Canada's supply-managed dairy industry is "hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture!" Trudeau has again reiterated his intention to defend the Canadian dairy system during NAFTA negotiations.

There's now a grassroots call to boycott American goods and some people in Ottawa are getting on board.

Adam Kemp, elevator constructor

"I'm extremely disappointed in our long-time ally that has seemed to take a left turn directly to where we've never been before. I feel disbelief. I feel anger that he would try to pick on our country just to get a better trade deal.

"We're going to be changing our vacation plans this summer. We had planned on going to South Carolina to visit the amusement parks and golf courses down there. Instead, we're going to be keeping our vacation in Canada to help support our own country. I don't want to support the country that doesn't believe we're friends with them anymore."

Louise Labrie, public servant

"Like Trudeau said, it's insulting. It's [Trump's] way of negotiating. I think he's threatening our economy and if we cave in on one issue he may keep on going and there's not going to be any end to it. We're all going to be affected.

"I support a boycott that's for sure. I will be considering that. I will be discussing that with my family and other people. That's one of the only levers we have as individuals. I'm not going to feel that comfortable that's for sure travelling over there, why would I encourage their economy if they're going to try to destroy ours?"

Riham Nassouli & Ali Turkie, Ottawa couple

"We're just not going to be going to the States period," said Turkie.

"Since Donald Trump has taken power I've decided I don't want to visit it," said Nassouli. "It sucks because there's a lot of places I wanted to go but, no not interested anymore.

"I feel like first of all safety is the biggest thing for me. We're Lebanese so we're a different race and we don't feel welcome there. I don't want to support a country that doesn't make me feel welcome. I feel Canada does that so I'll stay here."

Nicole Pinto

"We want to buy more Canadian now than U.S. products," said Pinto. "If it's coming down to a U.S. versus Canadian product read the label, buy Canadian versus U.S. if you have the choice to."

Maxime Byerlay

​"French's Ketchup, for example, that's what we buy versus Heinz because Heinz went to the U.S," said Byerlay. "So French's is our ketchup. Just one example. I hope that by putting the tariffs on that Canada's going to put on that it will increase Canadian sales of those products."