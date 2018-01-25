Reaction is mixed to the federal government's announcement it will stop the transition to community mailboxes, preserving door-to-door service in some areas but not fully restoring it.

Across the street from the community mailbox at the corner of Beech Street and Loretta Avenue South, near Carling and Preston streets, people still get mail at their doorstep.

For the last few months, John Gillmore has been picking up his mail at the box.

"I don't think this is safe in winter conditions, there's a lot of old people. It's difficult for people who have to walk a whole block in the middle of a freezing day. I think we deserve door-to-door delivery, we always did," Gillmore said.

"I was hoping that they would undo this completely and go back to door-to-door for everybody."

'Almost moot'

Sage Cram lives nearby and still gets her mail at her door, but she's not necessarily relieved she gets to keep the service.

"[Service] to my door is nice, but I don't get that much mail anyway. So it's kind of almost moot," she said.

She'd be interested in seeing the evidence that led to the decision, and added there have been issues with litter around the boxes.

Westboro resident Fay O'Brien said her neighbours were outraged at the introduction of their community mailbox just days before the Liberals suspended the transition.

People with mobility issues have been forced to adapt, she said.

"For elderly people and for people that are running businesses from their home, it's not very convenient. For people who travel a lot and are not home often, it becomes very convenient," she said.

Brian Kahler, who also lives in the area, said he didn't miss home delivery when he lived in the suburbs, and that the service has become outdated.

"We get so little actual mail that's time sensitive or important now that I'm not sure that it can't wait a few days before being picked up anyway," Kahler said.

Ottawa postal depots halfway converted

Jim Moffatt, a downtown letter carrier and a chief steward for the Ottawa branch of the postal workers union, said the transition to community mailboxes was about halfway complete in the city.

"[Four] depots completely converted over, where we lost about [45-50] per cent of jobs, and we have other depots that are semi-converted," he said. In all, the losses amounted to about 100 positions, he added.

Moffatt works in a depot that does home delivery and community mailboxes, and said it creates some workflow issues. But one of the biggest losses is the personal connection.

"Myself as a letter-carrier, I've always prided myself on getting to know my customers," he said, adding that can help reduce the risk of theft.

"When I know my customer, I know exactly where I can put their parcel. I can speak with the customer directly."

He said the union is calling for an increase in service for the elderly and those with disabilities, who receive special door service once a week.