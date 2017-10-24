I just knew it.

Shortly after 5 a.m. the rain started falling on the city. I thought — Tuesday, not close to the weekend in any way, not a PD day — a full-load commute, with poor visibility. It's going to be awful.

Was it ever.

A race against yourselves

Ottawa has less trouble driving in a dump of snow than it does in sprinkle of rain. This is my experience as a traffic reporter in the Nation's Captial.

It is also my experience that if you want a great commute — become a traffic reporter. We're at work ages before it starts!

Enough about me. Let's talk about you, Ottawa. I think you have a problem, a complex one which may explain why driving in the rain usually signals the devil's laughter.

First, most people always drive the exact same route every day.

I understand some folks don't have any other option (I hear you, Wakefield) but let's face it — most do. When you take the same route every day, a geographical progression versus the clock happens. It causes people to try and make good time, rather than simply arrive on time.

Racing themselves, essentially.

Mix of cautious, reckless drivers

Take those folks, and put them on the rainy streets with folks who are maybe a little nervous about driving in the rain with poor visibility.

Then add in the aggressive drivers. You know… the ones who pass you even though the traffic signal up ahead is red. The ones who floor it around corners to beat pedestrians before they cross. The ones who honk at commuters on bikes because they dare take a lane to protect themselves from being doored to death.

All these folks, together in the rain — some with only their running lights on, some driving solo in the jammed HOV lane, racing against the clock, on a dark and sour Tuesday, days from the weekend, days from payday — it makes for an unpleasant commute.

That's what happened. I think this is why it happened.

We need to leave earlier for work. We should switch up our routes. We need to share rides or pack a bike for part of it. Use the bus for part of it.

Be nice. Not everybody is as assertive behind the wheel as you might be.

When it rains, our darkness comes out. There's no reason for it. And the only person it benefits is me.

Warning: it's raining in Ottawa so people have forgotten how to drive be prepared for lots of traffic. pic.twitter.com/UxQf7WiP5V — @TimTierney

It is utterly mind-boggling how much effect rain has on #Ottawa drivers. Carp Rd to Greenbank: 1 hr 10 mins. No accidents. Just light rain. — @ChrisSkinner_

A little rain & everyone in #ottawa forgets how to drive. I’d hate to see what happens when the snow finally comes — @trikkitoria

Because it's raining. I don't know what it is about Ottawa drivers and rain. Slow down a little, be cautious, but it's not SNOW, people. — @jeralibu

Nothing kills the commute to work in Ottawa like a little bit of rain. I wonder how some of these people survived to driving age. — @vexedalex