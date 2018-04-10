The City of Ottawa's public health agency says adding more gaming tables locally will lead to more problem gambling and wants provincial help to set up a prevention strategy.

Ottawa Public Health is seeking approval from the board of health to ask the Ontario government for $150,000 in one-time funding and $200,000 in annual funding to help with the issue.

As gambling behaviour becomes more problematic, so too do associated risks such as mental health issues, substance abuse and addiction, the health agency said in its report.

The money would go toward implementing a four-point plan to reduce harms from gambling, including establishing the network, increasing its awareness campaign and reaching out to people at risk.

Problem gambling

The report comes as the city considers an application from Hard Rock Casino Ottawa for a $318-million expansion of the Rideau Carleton Raceway.

Gillian Connelly, manager of healthy communities with Ottawa Public Health, said it doesn't support the expansion but it also knows problem gambling is happening online and in other venues outside of traditional casinos.

"Regardless of whether the casino expansion occurs, we are already recognizing that there is an issue that needs to be addressed," she said.

Statistical models would suggest there are about 15,000 problem gamblers in Ottawa, but according to Ottawa Public Health only about 500 of them are seeking treatment.

Gillian Connelly, manager of healthy communities at Ottawa Public Health, speaks to the agency's board earlier this year. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Connelly said she believes people are only getting help when there are no other options.

"When people come to treatment they're actually in pretty dire straights," she said.

She said she hopes the funding would help it reach out to people earlier and make more people aware of the challenges of problem gambling.

She said it would like to have strong connections between the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, the Rideau Carleton Raceway and treatment and prevention groups.

The expansion includes an eight-storey hotel, a 2,500-seat concert venue and 20 new gaming tables — bringing the total from 35 to 55.

Two city committees will consider requests related to those plans when they meet in May.

The board of health will talk about this funding proposal on Monday evening.