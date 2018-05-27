Ottawa Race Weekend wraps up
More than $775,000 was raised for charities, race organizers say
Tens of thousands of runners taking part in Ottawa Race Weekend were blessed with ideal weather conditions, race organizers say.
Skies were grey, humidity was low and temperatures were cool both Saturday and Sunday.
Organizers say more than 33,000 people, including runners from around the world, gathered in the capital this weekend.
"Run Ottawa is thrilled with this year's results," said race director John Halvorsen in a press release.
Many of the runners, Halvorsen added, supported 69 local charities and raised more than $775,000.
Thousands competed in the main event.
Some raced shorter distances.
10k racers take off
Tina Boileau says today's race was bittersweet. She was supposed to run the 5k with her son, Jonathan Pitre, as a welcome home for him. Jonathan passed away last month. Instead she ran with her daughter and an 8-year-old boy from Montreal who also has EB
A lot of exhausted but happy faces after the race. Some were racing to raise money, others just for the experience