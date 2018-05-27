Ottawa Race Weekend wraps up

Tens of thousands of runners taking part in Ottawa Race Weekend were blessed with ideal weather conditions, race organizers say.

Skies were grey, humidity was low and temperatures were cool both Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers say more than 33,000 people, including runners from around the world, gathered in the capital this weekend.

"Run Ottawa is thrilled with this year's results," said race director John Halvorsen in a press release.

Many of the runners, Halvorsen added, supported 69 local charities and raised more than $775,000.

Thousands competed in the main event.

Liza Howard of Toronto crouches at the finish line after completing the Ottawa Marathon in Ottawa on Sunday, May 27, 2018. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press )

Dominic Ondoro of Kenya runs along the Alexandra Bridge during the Ottawa Marathon in Ottawa on Sunday, May 27, 2018. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press )

A pace runner leads Hiwot Gebrekidan of Ethiopia, second from left, Gelete Burka of Ethiopia, and Lucas McAneney of Canada across the Alexandra Bridge in front of Parliament Hill during the Ottawa Marathon in Ottawa on Sunday, May 27, 2018. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press )

Yemane Tsegay of Ethiopia crosses the finish line in first place at the Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon with a time of 2:08:52. (Audrey Roy/Radio-Canada)

Gelete Burka, centre, ran the 2018 Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon in 02:22:17 — the fastest women's marathon run on Canadian soil. (The Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend)

Some raced shorter distances.

Runners take part in the five-kilometre race during Ottawa Race Weekend on May 26, 2018. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

A runner holds a rubber chicken as he begins the Ottawa Half Marathon in Ottawa on Sunday, May 27, 2018. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press )

10k racers take off <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RunOttawa2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RunOttawa2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/uk1LzrtzIX">pic.twitter.com/uk1LzrtzIX</a> —@KimberleyMolina

A man waves a Czech flag and cheers on some of the European runners taking part in one of the shorter runs during Ottawa Race Weekend on May 26, 2018. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Thousands of dollars were raised for charity.

Tina Boileau says today’s race was bittersweet. She was supposed to run the 5k with her son, Jonathan Pitre, as a welcome home for him. Jonathan passed away last month. Instead she ran with her daughter and an 8-year-old boy from Montreal who also has EB <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RunOttawa2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RunOttawa2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/9sfUVPOEJZ">pic.twitter.com/9sfUVPOEJZ</a> —@KimberleyMolina