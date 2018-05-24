Ottawa Race Weekend road closures start Friday morning

Even if you're not signed up to run, it'll be hard to avoid Ottawa Race Weekend if you're anywhere near central Ottawa/Gatineau this weekend.

Several major roads will be closed to vehicles, and motorists are advised to avoid certain areas altogether.

The road closures actually begin Friday morning. Most will be in place from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon, but will be lifted overnight.

Saturday's two, five and 10-kilometre runs start at Ottawa City Hall and stretch as far south as Dow's Lake along Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Colonel By Drive and Elgin Street.

The routes for Saturday's races. (Ottawa Race Weekend)

Sunday's kids run and half and full marathons cover an area stretching from Westboro to Orléans, through the Glebe and over to Gatineau.

The routes for Sunday's races. (Ottawa Race Weekend)

Here's the full list of road closures.

Friday, May 25

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Laurier Avenue and Somerset Street W.: from 8 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday, May 26

Laurier Avenue between Metcalfe and Nicholas streets: from 1 to 9 p.m.

Elgin Street between Cooper and Wellington streets: from 1 to 7:30 p.m.

Elgin Street between Cooper and Frank streets: from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Elgin Street between Catherine Street and Queen Elizabeth Driveway: from 3:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Lisgar Street between Cartier and Elgin streets: from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Elgin Street between Lisgar and Catherine streets: from 6:15 to 7:00 p.m.

Frank Street between Elgin and Queen Elizabeth Driveway: from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.

Queen Street between Elgin and Metcalfe streets: from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Metcalfe Street between Wellington and Albert streets: from 3:30 to 4:35 p.m.

Wellington Street between Bank Street and Colonel By Drive eastbound: from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Drive: from 3:30 to 8 p.m.

Lakeside Avenue: from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bronson Avenue southbound between Lakeside Avenue and Colonel By Drive: lane reductions from 6 to 8 p.m.

Colonel By Drive between Daly Avenue and Hawthorne Road: from 3 to 8:30 p.m.

Colonel By Drive between Hawthorne Road and Bronson Avenue: from 3 to 8:30 p.m.

Hawthorne Road between Colonel By Drive and Main Street: from 3 to 8 p.m.

Main Street between Hawthorne Road and Graham Avenue: from 4 to 5 p.m.

Graham Avenue between Main Street and Echo Drive: from 4 to 5 p.m.

Echo Drive between Graham Avenue and the Pretoria Bridge: from 4 to 5 p.m.

Pretoria Bridge: from 3:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Argyle Street between Elgin Street and the Queen Elizabeth Driveway: from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Somerset and Elgin streets: from 2 to 9 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Elgin and Preston streets: 3 to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 27